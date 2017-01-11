A Simple Strategy That'll Make You Drink More Water Every Day

"You might find that switching to stainless is a no-brainer once you realize the durability and safety afforded by these bottles. When looking for alternative drinking bottles to complement your fitness efforts, look for products that are labeled as BPA-free. It is important to that note that some plastics that carry recycle codes 3 or 7 may still contain BPA. Great alternatives to BPA plastics include glass and stainless steel containers," advises registered dietitian Cara Walsh.

Some non-plastic options that experts say they fill up on are the Klean Kanteen, bobble Insulate, and S'well bottles. The price tag on these can seem a bit hefty... then again, think of all the money you'll save by not buying disposable bottles all the time. Here's some more math -- sorry -- but if a 16oz water bottle costs $2, and you have four per day (that's give or take eight cups), multiply that by every day... well, you're looking at almost $3K in a year. Yeah, that's pretty aggressive since there's virtually no one who only drinks bottled water, but it does make splurging on $30 water bottle look like a bargain.