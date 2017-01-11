Are You Drinking Too Much Water? Yes, It's Possible.

Besides shriveling up like a raisin and, um, dying, you might already know what happens when you don't drink enough water. You get cranky, feel low-energy, and on and on.

So you definitely need to stay hydrated. Chug, chug, chug! Actually, slow your guzzle: it is possible to overdo it. But how do you know when it's time to put the bottle down, aside from all the pee breaks?

What are the signs of "water intoxication"?

It's a real thing, for starters! And less fun than other varieties of intoxication -- too much H2O can be deadly. Overhydrating can lead to some nasty effects if you're not careful, and while early stages don't always have prominent symptoms, confusion, disorientation, headaches, nausea, and vomiting all can point to a problem.