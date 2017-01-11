From My Poop to My Period, I Tracked Everything I Possibly Could on My Phone

Have I been pooping for years and just ignoring what it looks like? Have I been disregarding this key element to my overall health? Type 2 is "obstipation-ish," according to the app, but I had no idea what that meant. Anything ending in "-ipation" can't be great, and Stool Log provides no dictionary. This is about data!

That evening, I logged another stool -- thanks, coffee and kombucha! -- and this time it was a Type 5, "a bit diarrhea-ish." I felt like the Goldilocks of poops; first it was too firm, then it was too soft. Would I ever get it juuuuusst right?

Day two was also the last day of my period, which I had been tracking with Eve. Aside from letting me know what was up with my hormones on the last day of my cycle, it also alerted me to when I could expect my next period -- the week of my wedding. Fan-fucking-tastic.