Holy Crap, the Ice Bucket Challenge Actually Led to a Huge Breakthrough

If you were confused/annoyed at the time -- why were people assaulting each other with freezing water instead of just writing a check to charity? -- it turns out that so much ice and Facebook shares actually helped create a scientific breakthrough. The campaign ended up raising $115 million for the ALS Association. Two years later, scientists have used some of that money to discover a new gene, NEK1, which contributes to the disease.

The research, performed by Project MinE, is the largest study ever conducted on people who inherit ALS. So the ice bucket challenge raised money and awareness; more than 80 researchers in 11 countries looked for people with an ALS family history who could potentially carry the gene. This discovery will help scientists understand the disease better, with the goal of developing gene treatment therapies.