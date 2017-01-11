All the Drugs Banned at the Olympics, and What They Do

In addition to substances, some shady athletes (*cough* Lance Armstrong) have been known to use performance-enhancing methods, which are also major no-nos. Blood doping is the biggest one, which refers to gaining a larger than normal red blood cell count to help carry oxygen to the lungs and muscles to help with endurance. One way to blood-dope is by injecting synthetic oxygen carriers (such as HBOCs or PFCs), or erythropoietin (EPO), a hormone that's naturally produced by your kidneys to stimulate red blood cell production.

Because tests for EPO have been commonplace since the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, and a test for synthetic oxygen carriers was implemented in 2004, some athletes moved to the old-school method of blood transfusions. This is done one of two ways: drawing your own blood and storing it to use for later, or getting a blood transfusion from someone else who has the same blood type, both of which increase red blood cell count. Tampering with said blood-dope tests and blood samples, aka "chemical and physical manipulation," is also explicitly banned.