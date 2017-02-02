The Workout You Won't Stop Hearing About in 2017

Rowing is an excellent full-body workout

Though it used to be no more than an excuse for douchey bros to scream "STROKE!" at each other in between Ivy League frat parties, rowing's actually an intense workout. If you've never tried it before, you should, if for no other reason than that one of the keys to maintaining a successful fitness routine is to mix up your workouts. It seems inevitable, then, that a population obsessed with cycling and treadmill workouts would eventually turn to a new form of exercise to satisfy their lust for fitness diversity.

Rowing demands the use of your arms and legs, unlike cycling, which focuses primarily on your lower body (aside from those dinky 2lb dumbbells you use for like five minutes in SoulCycle). If you nail down the proper form, it can help you build power and strength. Plus, it's a killer cardio workout, and a low-impact option for people with joint pain. When done at even a moderate pace, rowing can really increase your heart rate -- 30 minutes of rowing can burn around 200-300 calories.