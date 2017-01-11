Inside the Morbid World of Organ Harvesters

There’s a naked dead person on the other side of the door. And you're about to cut him open.

Never mind that three hours ago, you didn't know his name. Never mind that you have a degree in Mass Communication and struggle to properly carve a Thanksgiving turkey. You just raced 150 miles across the state and are about to grab the warm heart right out of his body. And somewhere in the region, a very sick person is depending on you.

You’re an organ and tissue removal specialist, and while you might not save lives like an EMT or an ER doc or a surgeon, you’re still one of the most critical parts of the organ donation process.