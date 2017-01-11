Confusing Insurance Terms, Translated into Normal English

Just kidding. You can do this! These are the buzzwords you want to be cognizant of as you’re flailing in the sea of information that is choosing an insurance plan. Keep in mind that, as Baker says, “There's one plan that's going to be the best, technically, but the reality is it depends a lot on your circumstances.” Do you have lots of prescriptions? Do you expect to see a doctor often? If you unexpectedly had bills, could you pay them?

“It's really, really important to understand the implications,” adds Baker. Given each plan you’re considering, “If you were to have an illness or to get into an accident, what would the financial implications of that be?” And even once you have a plan, the more you know about all this nonsense, the better -- you’ll know how to work with the system, and if you get a bill that doesn’t seem right, you’ll know to speak up. “Sometimes when it comes to health-related issues, people are less inclined to question -- you feel like you're in a vulnerable position. But you should always ask questions and advocate for yourself,” says Baker.