If You're a Genius (or an Idiot), Thank (or Blame) Your Mom

Now, if you remember your Intersectional Studies 101 class, you know that biology isn't destiny, which Psychology Spot points out: genes are responsible for about 40%-60% of your intelligence, with the rest attributed to environmental factors. If your dad's a bumbling idiot who watched daytime television with you as a child, any genetic intelligence won't be put to full use; the flip side of the coin is true for if he's a brilliant mathematician who bounces solutions for Hilbert's problems off you, though the former sounds a lot more relaxing.

Not only does this help debunk the outdated sexist stereotype that women aren't as smart as men, it also gives some scientific credibility to the sitcom stereotype of a buffoonish father who manages to produce somewhat competent children. So if you're still bragging about your SAT scores, or happen to be a bottomless pit of trivia knowledge, you owe your mom. Plus, she brought you into this world, and SHE CAN TAKE YOU OUT. No word on whether pairing socks with sandals or a T-shirt with jorts is hereditary.