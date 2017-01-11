Everything You Need to Know Before Trying Intermittent Fasting

It sounds like a late-night infomercial, but most major religions recommend some form of fasting, so it's not like this is a new fad diet. If you're considering taking the plunge, here's what you need to know.

There are three basic ways to do it

Leangains, UpDayDownDay, and the Warrior diet are the three main intermittent fasting strategies, with infinite variations possible. Leangains is the most popular form of intermittent fasting, requiring you to eat during an eight-hour window and fast the other 16 each day. People typically eat their last meal before 8 or 9pm, and won't eat again until 12 or 1pm the next afternoon.

This is the easiest plan to stick to because it's as simple as cutting out breakfast. Dr. Adam Splaver, clinical cardiologist and co-founder of NanoHealth Associates, recommends the Leangains plan to his patients, especially those starting out on intermittent fasting for the first time, because it's the most tolerable and fits into people's schedules the best.