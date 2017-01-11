Ironman Triathletes Eat a Bonkers Amount of Food

Godesky has a system down for making sure she gets enough calories to keep the fires burning. Every morning before her swim workout, she eats a quick breakfast of an English muffin with peanut butter, two homemade "energy balls" of oats and peanut butter, and at least one cup of coffee.

After swimming, it's a second breakfast stop for a bagel with egg, cheese, avocado, and more coffee. Then she'll have another snack before her second workout: either leftovers from the previous night's dinner, or a second bagel and cream cheese.

Once she finishes her second workout, it's time for a protein shake and a real lunch. Often, that'll be Chipotle. "I've been known to eat Chipotle two times a day, for days in a row, when left to my own devices," she said. But if she's at home, then she'll throw together a grilled cheese, avocado, and chicken sandwich, with some chips, or possibly cook a pizza.