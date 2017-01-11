The Case Against Gyms

The crowds

Sure, most gyms are relatively quiet and calm at 3pm on Saturday -- you know, when you did your tour -- but come Monday at 6pm? Not a chance. Trying to get a turn on the treadmill is like battling your way through Walmart on Black Friday: everyone’s fighting for access to something that’s actually not that great.

And January. January at the gym is a veritable horror show of crowds. Sweaty, sweaty crowds, most of whom don’t know what they’re doing and will abandon ship within a month.



The price

OK, so not every gym is crazy expensive. You can find a membership at a decent club for less than $30 a month... which still adds up to more than $350 per year (Ed Note: rates definitely do not apply in NYC). But if you’re paying per-class rates, or if you signed up for a high-end gym, you can easily pay more than $120 per month. That’s almost $1,500 a year! Do you know how much high-quality home fitness equipment you can get for that price? Or protein powder? Or activewear?