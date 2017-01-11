Think Twice Before Microwaving That 'Microwave-Safe' Plastic

There's a pretty good chance that at some point during your leftover-filled life, you've glanced at a plastic container to check if it's OK to pop in the microwave. After seeing the word "microwave-safe," you proceed without a second thought, and your Chinese food is better for it.

But what makes some plastic dangerous to microwave, while others are totally fine? And are the alternatives better, or are you blindly following suspect claims with little evidence to back them?

The problem with plastic

Most of the suspicion of plasticware in food can be traced back to bisphenol A (BPA), which has a somewhat deserved bad rap -- this pervasive chemical has a long and vibrant history in the industrial food chain, primarily in the form of plastic food and beverage containers, and it dates back decades. The issue? While this chemical is pretty good at making plastic tough and durable, it can also leach into your food and drinks.