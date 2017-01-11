The Case for Skipping Breakfast

From the time you first started school, you probably had it drilled into your head that breakfast is essential if you want to be healthy. My school even served breakfast to everyone on big standardized testing days, in hopes that we’d all score high. Clever marketing from cereal companies and other breakfast-specific foods reinforce this belief, but all they're hoping for is a share of the dollars you spend on your morning meal.

Here's the problem: you don't actually need breakfast. And you may even be healthier without it.

Where the breakfast myth all started

Breakfast's reign as king of the meals has been long and fueled largely by propaganda. Its popularity is reinforced by apparent common sense, too -- eating to start your day definitely seems like a good idea.