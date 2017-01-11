Butter: Not as Bad as You Think

Saturated fat may not be THAT bad

OK, saturated fat isn't exactly a health food, but it’s probably not gonna kill you in moderation. One recent study found that saturated fat isn’t linked to a higher risk of death, heart disease, diabetes, or stroke. That's a lot of bad things that saturated fat doesn't cause!

On the flip side, the same study says that trans fats are associated with a greater risk of death and heart disease… which, again, makes butter less evil than you might have expected, and certainly less evil than any substitute laden with trans fats.

What's more, a large meta-analysis found no link between saturated fat intake and coronary heart disease or cardiovascular disease, and yet another study points out that those keen on cutting out saturated fats may be moving out of the pot and into the fire if they replace that fat with carbohydrates (especially of the refined persuasion), which can lead to even worse health outcomes.