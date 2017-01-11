How Doctors Completely Botched That Whole Cholesterol Thing

For years cholesterol was arguably THE big bad boogeyman of the health world. It was the evil harbinger of heart attacks. It was the punchline of many a hacky sitcom joke, usually involving an admonishing wife. It was to be avoided at all costs.

As nutrition science advanced, however, it became more and more clear that, whoops, eating cholesterol actually doesn't really impact your cholesterol levels. What's more -- whoops again! -- it might not be such a great indicator of heart health at all!

This evolving view of cholesterol will come to its 180-degree conclusion at the end of this year, when the US Department of Agriculture is expected to remove cholesterol from its official shit list, with a preliminary report saying there’s “no appreciable relationship” between the cholesterol in your food and the cholesterol in your blood. Why did the medical community flip-flop, and what does it mean for your Denver omelet habit?