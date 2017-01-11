Think Twice Before Cooking With Aluminum Foil

Also, aluminum toxicity has been studied time and time again in laboratory animals as well as from human patient data. The nervous system, which of course includes the ever-important brain, seems to be sensitive to excess aluminum. There have also been studies that explore the brain's uptake of aluminum as it relates to other neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, and while no concrete link or connection has been made, it certainly bears further research.

The good news is that healthy individuals can easily process small amounts -- what you take in usually goes right out via pee and poop. In people with kidney disease, though, it's a different story. Those folks have a harder time clearing their bodies of the element, and it can accumulate in areas that can cause serious problems, such as the brain or in the bones.