All the Reasons Masturbation Is Good for You

Pleasure is definitely the most obvious and immediate benefit of masturbation. But guess what? Masturbation is actually GOOD for you -- as in, science has shown that there are actual health benefits associated with masturbation. Let’s look at some of the best ones.



It's a proven stress-buster

You know how people always say exercise improves your mood? It’s annoying, but you know they’re right. The reason for that post-workout mood boost is because working out releases brain chemicals called endorphins, which make you feel happier and less stressed out.



Well, having an orgasm is kind of like exercising, except much more intense. Orgasm stimulates a flood of hormones and neurotransmitters, including oxytocin, dopamine, and endorphins. All of these chemicals are associated both with pleasure and stress reduction, and explain why you might feel like spaghetti after getting off. Sometimes, solo sexy time may even make you sleepy -- which is a good thing for the insomniacs out there.