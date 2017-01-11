Is MSG Actually Terrible for You?

Ordering from Seamless doesn’t just mean you can continue your Netflix binge uninterrupted. It also means your food prep is in the hands of a total stranger. Who knows what’s going in that sesame chicken? It could be MSG! That’s supposed to be bad for you, right? Probably? Didn’t your mom read something about it in the ‘90s?

But is that actually the case? Do restaurants even use MSG anymore, and if they do, what effect does it have on your body?

If you’ve ever felt like crap after enjoying your beloved Thai, Chinese, or any other processed food -- and not just a stomach ache from eating too damn much -- here’s what you should know.