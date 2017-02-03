How Healthy Is Oatmeal, Really? We Asked a Nutritionist.

Are you getting enough oatmeal in your life? Is it possible to get too much oatmeal in your life? Just how healthy is oatmeal in the first place?

To answer these hugely important, grain-related questions, we asked nutritionist Karen Ansel, author of “Healing Superfoods for Anti-aging: Stay Younger, Live Longer,” for a complete rundown on what makes oatmeal such a health-packed, yet overlooked, grain.

So, is oatmeal actually healthy?

In short: yes, absolutely. According to Ansel, oatmeal's actually one of the best foods out there for heart health, thanks to its levels of beta-glucan (a type of fiber that can lower your cholesterol naturally) and avenanthramides (antioxidants that can clean your arteries of plaque). "Oatmeal is also a great pick if you’re watching your weight," says Ansel, "thanks to its combination of fiber and water, which causes it to expand in your gut like a sponge so it keeps you feeling full for hours."