What Science REALLY Says About Red Meat

Late last year, the cancer agency of the World Health Organization classified “red meat as probably carcinogenic to humans, based on limited evidence.” In the same report, the agency said it found “sufficient evidence in humans that the consumption of processed meat causes colorectal cancer.” Damn.

Wondering what to do with all the steaks, burgers, and beef jerky you have at home? While the agency found some risk, there was no edict to avoid either red meat or processed meat entirely. The reason is that not all risks are equal -- consider that the WHO’s cancer agency categorizes shift work and sunlight as “probable” carcinogens, the same as red meat. It lumps hot dogs, bologna, and other processed meats in with alcohol and plutonium as “definite” causes of cancer. But what's WHO basing this determination on, and is there any leeway when it comes to these guidelines?