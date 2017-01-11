How America Got Tricked Into Believing Fat Is the Devil

For decades, docs have been advising Americans to limit the saturated fat in their diets by eating fewer delicious foods like butter.

It makes sense, considering that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and fatty foods surely clog your arteries, right? Over the past few years, though, a debate has been heating up about whether fat is really the the main driver of heart disease, or if sugar may also be to blame.

Then, last month, an exposé came out showing that back in the '60s, the sugar industry framed fat as the bad guy and exited out the back door of the heart disease blame game. Early evidence that sugar might play a role in all sorts of chronic disease shifted quickly into an all-out public health war on fat. How could this happen?