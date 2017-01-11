The Salty Snack That Way More People Should Be Eating

Unless it's serving an architectural purpose in a sushi roll, most Westerners don't think of seaweed as food. But humans have been eating seaweed since prehistoric times, and it's still consumed daily in places like Japan, China, and Korea. So what do these Asian countries know that we don't?

Simply put: Seaweed is both delicious and really, really, ridiculously good for you. Let me count the ways:

It's a great source of prebiotics

You've heard of probiotics, the good bacteria found in foods like yogurt that help keep your gut healthy. Well, prebiotics are essentially fuel for probiotics: special plant fibers that nourish the good bacteria that are already there. Seaweed is rich in polysaccharides that function as prebiotics, and therefore it can help keep your gastrointestinal tract -- and anyone you share a bathroom with -- happy.