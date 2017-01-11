Shampoo Sucks: The Case Against the Most Overrated and Overused Shower Staple

Most people who don't live in France wash their hair every day without giving it a second thought. But shampoo as it exists today is a relatively new product that may not do your hair any favors, orgasmic commercials notwithstanding.

No, you shouldn't stop washing your hair entirely. (Gross.) Yes, you should probably read the fine print on the shampoo bottle before you lather up, because there's a good chance there's some nasty stuff in that coconut-scented lather, and it's not doing your locks any favors. Dr. Sophia Kogan, a dermatologist and consultant at Nutrafol, and celebrity hair stylists Jeorge Napoleon and Anthony Pazos of WE tv's L.A. Hair, give the scoop on why you should go 'poo-free.