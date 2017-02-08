Is Sushi Actually Good for You? We Asked a Nutritionist.

While most food trends come and go (looking at you, sriracha), sushi continues to rise in popularity each year -- seriously, see for yourself. America's love affair with sushi dates back to the 1980s, but is all this fish and rice actually good for us?

To find out, we asked nutritionist Karen Ansel for a straight-up explanation of just how healthy sushi is.

Let's cut to the chase: is sushi healthy, or not?

Hell yeah it is: sushi's a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are a type of heart-healthy fat that most of us don't get enough of. Fish is loaded with the stuff, and experts recommend consuming two servings of fish per week, but most of us only consume around half of that.