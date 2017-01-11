There's a Good Chance the Water You're Drinking Is Bad for You

For most Americans, complaining about the quality of their drinking water is like Bill Gates complaining about the quality of leather seats on his private jet -- you've got it better than most, so shut up.

But while our water is an infinite upgrade from untreated sewage, it's certainly not perfect, and not just in national-news-making situations like the tragedy in Flint, Michigan. In fact, it can be dangerous; a new study from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) found alarming levels of chromium-6 (the carcinogenic "Erin Brockovich" chemical) in drinking water that nearly 200 million Americans drink, from all 50 states. Chromium-6 is far from the only water pollutant. Our water can contain varying levels of other contaminants such as arsenic, lead, and mercury.