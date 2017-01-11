Your First Addiction: The Science Behind How TV Rots Your Brain

Masterful directors also know exactly how to get inside your head, and techniques like rapid-fire scene changes might reduce your ability to concentrate, which in turn can have a negative effect on your impulse control. And with reduced impulse control… well, you can see where this is going.



Designed for binging

Gone are the days of setting up your VCR, praying to the TV gods that your VHS tape would kick in at the right time to record your favorite show. The designers of entire-season releases would never do that to you. They know that instant gratification is what gets you hooked. Even if you’re not quite addicted by episode three, that “auto-play next episode” sure does make it easy to move on to episode four… and five… and 12.