Is Vaping Actually Better for You Than Smoking?

Short answer: no, vaping isn't better than smoking

You had a feeling that’s what the doctors were going to say, didn't you? Well, you're right. Doctors hate vaping. "[E-cigarettes] are a potentially dangerous product, and at the very least should be regulated if not put on a temporary ban until we figure out whether it serves any useful purpose other than making money," Dr. Schachter says.

Whoa. Them's fightin' words. Hold on to your box mods, because it gets worse. E-cigs carry unique risks not found in cigarettes, mainly from ingredients in the "juice" flavorings: formaldehyde, acetylpropionyl, acetoin, and diacetyl, all of which are carcinogens or irritants. E-cigarette aerosol also can contain traces of metals like tin, silver, iron, copper, nickel, and aluminum, Dr. Weiss says. "While some may claim that these traces are small, it doesn't take very much to reach toxic levels," he adds. And while manufacturers point out that ingredients like glycerin or propylene glycol are generally recognized as safe by the FDA, that designation only applies when the ingredients are eaten -- not when they’re inhaled.