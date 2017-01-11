This Crazy-Healthy Fruit Tastes Just Like Pulled Pork

OK, jackfruit is good for you, but so is kale, and most people don't claim that a kale salad tastes as good as a burger fresh off the grill. Could jackfruit really work as a pulled pork alternative? Is that even possible? Turns out that a growing number of chefs -- and their customers -- think it is.

Chefs say it's the real deal

Chef Charlie Grippo, of Green Bar & Kitchen, recently developed a jackfruit "pulled pork" recipe and has watched it become a bestseller at the Green Bar Express location. But do the diners believe it's as good as pork? "Yes! Food is personal and private, so each person has their own preference to mouthfeel and what I like to call 'food memory.' Food memory is where your mind goes when you bite into a mouthful of food; it takes your mind on a journey at a subconscious level." He claims meat eaters basically can't tell the difference during taste-tests, which is a pretty hardcore endorsement -- after all, if your taste buds are accustomed to eating meat on the regular, and you believe that a fruit subbed in its place is the same thing, this should be national news.