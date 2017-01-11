Oh, Great, Now It's Possible to Literally Hack Someone's Body

Just because it's improbable doesn't mean it's impossible -- after all, anything that's wireless and that high-tech inherently comes with some kind of security risk. This is particularly troubling in the medical field, where smart devices promise more automation, responsiveness, and personalization, usually through wireless access that connects you to the internet and all its hackers. Dick Cheney even disconnected his pacemaker from its wireless connection, which seems silly because Dick Cheney can't be killed by hackers or any other mere mortals.

The Animas OneTouch Ping is a little different -- it's vulnerable because the communications between the remote control and the insulin pump aren't encrypted or scrambled, which seems like something that should've been done, but we're not Johnson & Johnson, so who knows? Apparently, someone could intercept the remote's commands and pump their target full of insulin from up to 25ft away, a cyber-security firm found. No word on how the firm ran this test, but hopefully the subject recovered.