Just the Smell of This Mushroom Can Make Women Orgasm

But nobody should get too worked up over the potential portobell-o face, since you'll likely never get your hands or nose on the mushrooms; known as a type of Dictyophora, the fungi have been found in Hawaii and only grow on 600- to 1,000-year-old laval flows, according to the report. Unless you've got lots of 600- to 1,000-year-old laval flows in your backyard. In which case, well, you've got a cool backyard.

Researchers first noted the freaky fungi's sexual properties in the The International Journal of Medicinal Mushrooms back in 2001, but news of their power is just now resurfacing thanks to recent articles. Nearly half of the women in the 14-year-old study experienced a spontaneous orgasm while smelling the mushrooms. "There are significant sexual arousal characteristics present in the fetid odor of this unique mushroom," the researchers said.