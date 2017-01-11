This Competitive Eater Downed 25 Bowls of Kale in 8 Minutes. We Asked About His Poop.

Think you have a hard time eating enough vegetables? Try choking down 25.5 16oz bowls of kale, in a row. Raw. With no dressing or added ingredients. In eight minutes.

That's what competitive eater Gideon Oji did on July 9th to take home the win (and set a world record), and he barely even flinched. The 24-year-old, who hails from Nigeria, has participated in eating competitions for hot dogs, chicken wings, hamburgers, and more over the last year, but he entered his name into the history books thanks to his prowess with the hippest leafy green around.

Gideon said it was the easiest food challenge he's taken on so far, but we wanted more. We wanted to know what kind of poops the Kale King had after his big win, plus other hard-hitting, important questions. So we asked him.