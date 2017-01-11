How I Lost Weight Eating Cheese and Bacon

Like most kids in the ‘90s, I was raised on carbohydrate- and MSG-ridden crap: Bagel Bites, Hot Pockets, Cup Noodles, and Totino's Party Pizzas, all eaten while watching Saved by the Bell. A home-cooked meal made with vegetables that didn't come from a can was a rare occasion for my single, career-focused mother.

When I moved to Austin five years ago, I was both fascinated and confused by its tan, fit residents who woke up at sunrise... to run! The people I knew in my hometown of San Antonio didn't hike or jog or do yoga. And I had never heard of (much less set foot in) an REI.

Today, I make part of my living as a food and drink writer, which certainly has its perks; I get a lot of free booze and fancy food I otherwise wouldn't be able to afford. The problem is that when you're in your 30s, and your entire day is spent in front of a screen, it's very easy to pack on the pounds. In my case, 30 of them. I knew I had to do something about my increasing waistline -- and then I stumbled across a Reddit post with the caption: "Down 50 Pounds in 6 Months with Keto Diet."