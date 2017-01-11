Killer Leg Workouts for When You're Sick of Plain Old Squats

Not the Riverdance kind -- step-ups in the gym can add variation to your workout, and work the same muscles as a squat without loading an excessive amount of weight on your knees. For a little extra challenge, Hudson recommends adding a body bar or weighted barbell on your back. Step-ups are effective in building leg strength, power, and cardiovascular abilities.



While the thought of simply getting up from a chair might sound simple, single-leg get-ups are more challenging than they appear, says Tom Holland, exercise physiologist, author of The 12-Week Triathlete, and host of the Bowflex radio show The Burn. "This exercise is incredible at isolating and strengthening the glute, or 'butt' muscles," Holland says. Excessive sitting can weaken your glutes, so Holland recommends doing one to two sets of 10 reps with each leg.

