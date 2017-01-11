PSA: Most Scary News Reports About Dangerous Ways to Get High Are Fake

Kids do the craziest things to get high these days -- or so the media would have you think. Story after story hits the the internet and TV periodically, warning parents not only to lock away liquor but also to monitor everyday household items that Joe and Suzie might use to get stoned.

While there have been some legit alarm bells, from purple drank to choking games (and we've all seen Intervention), what people don't realize is that most of these so-called "drug crazes" are nothing but over-exaggerations and hoaxes, often started as internet pranks that rely on a grapevine of gullible media and (let's face it) gullible audiences. Here are some of the most frightening, ridiculous, and totally fake of 'em all: