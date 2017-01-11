6 Ways You're Destroying Your Liver That Have Nothing to Do With Alcohol

There's a reason all those fad cleanses and detoxes are bullshit; your liver already does a pretty good job of filtering out all the bad stuff from your body. But since the valuable organ acts as your blood's Brita filter, it inevitably encounters all the crap you subject it to.

Of course, alcohol is your liver's No. 1 enemy. You already know this (and yet, still choose to ignore it every weekend), so there's no point in guilt-tripping you even more. Unfortunately, there are other vices -- along with some supposedly healthy habits and supplements -- that could be doing damage to an organ you need to survive. It's called a "liver," after all.