Why Are People Getting High on an Anti-Diarrhea Drug?

The days when you could walk into a drugstore and buy a box of opium-soaked tampons have gone the way of the steel-boned corset, but plenty of law-abiding drug consumers still use over-the-counter medications to get high while racking up rewards points.

While robotripping is out of vogue (mostly), the legal high du jour comes from the active ingredient in anti-diarrhea drugs: loperamide. If the thought of eating 20, 30, or more Imodium tablets makes you feel skeeved out and a little scared, that's because it should. Loperamide is addictive and cardiotoxic, but people aren't using it because they're idiots in search of a cheap high -- the reasons go deeper than that, and implicate not only the disease of addiction, but the US medical system as a whole. Dr. Howard Wetsman, chief medical officer and founder of Townsend Addiction Treatment Centers, lays it out (and mercifully avoids scatological humor).