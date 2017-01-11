Want to Lose 5 Pounds? Here’s How to Actually Do It.

Just because you can lose 5lb by Friday drinking nothing but cayenne pepper- and lemon-laced water doesn’t mean you should. Sure, quick-fix diets are tempting -- and frankly, they’re effective.

For about a minute.

Then you realize you can’t actually survive solely on cabbage soup or grapefruit, and you relapse to your previous eating habits. And the cycle continues.

Losing 5lb following a legitimate plan certainly isn’t as seductive as the promise of dropping a full size today, but it works. Give yourself five to eight weeks to achieve your goal -- basically forever in Internet time, but not so bad in real life -- and you’ll see results.