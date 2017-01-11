The 4 Rules for Recovering From That Amazing Holiday Eating Binge

Don’t overcomplicate nutrition and dieting

When it comes to eating, worrying about small things, like when to eat, instead of paying attention to what and how much you eat will distract you from the end result.



Focus on getting whole, nutrient-dense foods as often as you can. What’s a whole, nutrient-dense food? Basically anything that comes from the ground, and lean protein like chicken or seafood.



Drink water at every meal, eat lots of colorful foods, and eat plenty of lean protein at every meal. Stick to those basics and you’ll find that not only will you look better, you'll feel much better too.

Tanner Baze is a writer, trainer, and holiday-celebrator. Follow him on Twitter @dtbaze.