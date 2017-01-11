Holiday Hideaway
Health

The 4 Rules for Recovering From That Amazing Holiday Eating Binge

By Published On 01/20/2016 By Published On 01/20/2016
Perry Santanachote/Thrillist
More From Holiday Hideaway

related

Holiday Tips From Our Holiday Hideaway Pop-Up In NYC

related

How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It

related

Stay Sane & Healthy this Holiday Season by Avoiding These Mistakes

related

How to Navigate Awkward Questions About Your Love Life During the Holidays

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Stuff You'll Like

related

If You Want to Date Idris Elba, Here's Your Best Shot, Tiger

related

13 Incredible Places You Won't Believe Are All in Russia

related

The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

There’s no time of the year when gluttony is more acceptable than the holiday season. That stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year's is a whirlwind full of travel, family that you may or may not want to see, and one long, gigantic meal.
 
Oh, and alcohol -- lots and lots of alcohol. After all, the only way to properly deal with that relative you love but don’t like is to drink your way into the holiday spirit. 
 
But by the time the new year has rolled around, you might think it's time to get your act together. Still, losing weight is harder than gaining it, so here are four keys to make it a bit easier this January.
 

Don’t dwell on the past

The last thing you should do is start beating yourself up over what you’ve done in the past. Much easier said than done, right? As much as you can, enjoy the holiday season for the celebration it was, and the people you got to spend it with.
 
More importantly, understand that falling off the proverbial wagon is completely normal. Everyone fails from time to time.
 
I personally failed spectacularly for about a three-week stretch this holiday season. But that’s life, and I understand that dwelling on it won’t do me any good in the here and now.
 
Accept it, understand it, and move on from it.

Related

related

How to Diet Without Being the Worst

related

A Guide to Staying Ridiculously Happy This Winter

related

10 Health and Fitness Apps to Jumpstart Your New Year
More From Holiday Hideaway

related

Holiday Tips From Our Holiday Hideaway Pop-Up In NYC

related

How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It

related

Stay Sane & Healthy this Holiday Season by Avoiding These Mistakes

related

How to Navigate Awkward Questions About Your Love Life During the Holidays

related

How to Diet Without Being the Worst
Flickr/Global Panorama

Make a (realistic) resolution, and follow it up with a plan

As a personal trainer at a large commercial gym, one of the biggest mistakes I see people make over and over is walking into the gym without a plan.
 
Spend a few days evaluating what you really want to accomplish in 2016, and be honest with yourself. So many people set superficial goals like “lose 10 pounds” without even realizing that what the scale says may not even be their goal.
 
Once you’ve set a goal, create a plan to follow that goal. If you’re unsure about how to create a plan to help you drop fat, build muscle, or whatever else your goal may be then reach out to a personal trainer and get some professional guidance.

Flickr/Cindee Snider Re

Start piling up little wins

This is my favorite concept to share with my clients when they’re struggling. Chasing goals is a difficult task, because people often focus on the end result and forget about all the tiny steps leading to that point. That's why I like to start getting little wins.
 
A little win is a small behavior that supports your overall goal; the smaller the win, the better.
 
It could be as simple as drinking a glass of water when you wake up in the morning, or working out for 20 minutes when you didn’t want to get out of bed. The important thing is that you won. You did something that brings you one small step closer to your goal.
 
After a few days of little wins, you begin to create some serious momentum. Once you start winning, you don’t want to stop, and those wins become bigger and bigger, ultimately leading to the goal you’ve been chasing all along.

Flickr/qasic

Don’t overcomplicate nutrition and dieting 

When it comes to eating, worrying about small things, like when to eat, instead of paying attention to what and how much you eat will distract you from the end result.
 
Focus on getting whole, nutrient-dense foods as often as you can. What’s a whole, nutrient-dense food? Basically anything that comes from the ground, and lean protein like chicken or seafood.
 
Drink water at every meal, eat lots of colorful foods, and eat plenty of lean protein at every meal. Stick to those basics and you’ll find that not only will you look better, you'll feel much better too.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
  
Tanner Baze is a writer, trainer, and holiday-celebrator. Follow him on Twitter @dtbaze.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Holiday Hideaway

related

READ MORE
A Guide to Tipping Everyone This Holiday Season
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

related

READ MORE
21 tips for surviving the holidays with your girlfriend's family
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

related

READ MORE
How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like