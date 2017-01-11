How Prescriptions for LSD and Shrooms Could Revolutionize Health Care

Recently, however, the DEA has approved studies sponsored by MAPS that will test MDMA's efficacy as a psychotherapeutic tool. "Our main priority now is developing MDMA and cannabis into prescription medicines through the FDA process," Ginsberg says.

If all goes according to MAPS' plan, molly might be legal by 2021.

LSD and shrooms might be options, too

Like MDMA, LSD currently has no approved medical uses in the United States, but its therapeutic potential has researchers intrigued. In addition to MAPS' work researching the drug, scientists in the United Kingdom earlier this year published the first images of a brain on LSD.

Though it was a small study, anyone can see that the tripping brains were totally lit up, which the researchers described as evidence of a "more unified brain." Basically, LSD seems to allow various parts of the brain to communicate in new ways, which may explain the religious or spiritual description many people give to their trips, as well as the new insights and sense of well-being some people experience following their comedown.