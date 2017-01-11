This Real-Life Bionic Arm Is Named After Luke Skywalker

Losing limbs in light-saber fights is a common occurrence in the Star Wars films, and the Jedi doctors have bionics down.

But for the 2 million people in the US who've had amputations -- about half due to vascular diseases like diabetes, and about half due to trauma -- it's been much tougher. In fact, most veterans who have lost a hand or arm still use the classic prosthetic hook. It hasn't changed too much since its development circa the Civil War era, yet until now the hook has simply been the most practical option out there.

Technology has come a long way since the hook, and the Luke Arm (named after Luke Skywalker, of course) is an incredibly advanced bionic arm for amputees that's about to hit the market. We talked to one of the developers to find out how the magic happened.