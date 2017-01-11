Can Dentists Tell That You Lie About Flossing?

When it comes to dental hygiene, I like to think that I'm in the minty-fresh percentile. I dutifully visit my dentist twice a year and brush several times a day, dancing those bristles along the gum line and scraping the roof of my mouth until I gag. But I'll be honest: I don't floss.

On the rare occasion that I do thread string between my teeth like a goddamn caveman, it's a highly unpleasant experience. The tight vise of thread around my fingers turns them plump and purple from lack of circulation. I forget how mirrors work and fumble to find an angle that doesn't slice into my gums. On the plus side, I'm given a friendly reminder as to the taste of my own blood. I'm definitely getting enough iron.