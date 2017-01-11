Sleep Expert: Making People Work At 9am Is 'Torture'

If putting on pants and dragging yourself to the office at 9am every morning feels like torture, that's because it is, according to leading sleep expert, Dr. Paul Kelley.

In a statement validating every grumpy, early morning comment ever made, Dr. Kelley said, "Making people aged under 55 start work before 9am is akin to 'torture'... it leaves bodies exhausted and stressed. Your liver and your heart have different patterns and you're asking them to shift two or three hours. This is an international issue. Everybody is suffering and they don't have to."

An honorary clinical research fellow at Oxford University's Sleep and Circadian Neuroscience Institute, Dr. Kelley recommends staggered start times at workplaces, perhaps with the 55 and up crowd starting earlier (and leaving earlier, presumably), and everyone else getting a 10am or later start.