The Special Honey Way More People Should Be Using

You probably know honey as the sweet sludge that comes in friendly bear-shaped bottles, but you haven't lived until you've tried raw honey, a thick, high-protein spread that blows the processed stuff out of the water.

Perhaps you're a more cultured sugar connoisseur, though, and are seeking a new, more exotic honey to add to your cabinet.

Manuka honey is here to change your life. Or at least the way you treat wounds. More on that to come.

What's manuka honey, and how is it different from the regular kind?

Manuka honey comes from the other side of the world -- it's made by bees that feed mostly on the nectar of the manuka tree, which is native to Australia and New Zealand, but true manuka honey itself comes from New Zealand.