Why Yes, Weed Is Fantastic for Yoga

This article is cont­ributed by Leafly, the world’s largest cannabis information resource. For more information please visit www.Leafly.com.

Cannabis and meditation have long walked hand in hand. The partnership has its beginnings in early religious and spiritual tradition, and humans certainly haven’t forgotten the introspective utility marijuana offers in modern meditative practices. Whether you’re practicing silent mindfulness at home or working on your mind-body connections in a yoga class, you may have at least thought about pairing your meditation with cannabis.

While some people prefer a sober mind for their spiritual reflections, we’ve gathered some strain suggestions for those curious to see how an altered mindset affects the experience. Of course, there are many strains suitable for meditation of both active and unmoving varieties, but the following are some of the most commonly vetted strains among Leafly’s reviewer community.