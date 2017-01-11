Now You Have to Worry About Weed Dick, Not Just Whiskey Dick

Whiskey dick is the biological equivalent of winning the lottery, only to have the winning ticket disintegrate in your hands. It's securing the most delicious donut in the world, only to have your teeth fall out before you bite it. It's real, and it's decidedly un-spectacular.

As if that weren't enough to worry about, another widely used intoxicant is leading to the same romantic pitfalls as your favorite spirits; it turns out marijuana can make you limp, flaccid, and sexually incompetent. It'd be much cooler if it didn't, right?

According to Dr. Justin Lehmiller, a sex educator who wrote a piece on the topic for Playboy, recent animal studies have shown that cannabis can negatively affect certain receptors in erectile tissue (that's in the penis, guys), and individuals who blaze every day, are approximately three-times as likely to develop erectile disfunction than those who abstain all together.