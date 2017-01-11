Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Got Banned From Twitter for Being a Weird Creep

This set Shkreli off on a stalker-level string of harassment: He Photoshopped himself into a photo of Duca and her husband and used it as his Twitter profile pic, adding a collage of photos of Duca as his banner image, and changing his bio to read "I have a small crush on @LaurenDuca."

After Duca tweeted screenshots of Shkreli's updated profile to Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey on January 8th, the pharma bro troll's account was suspended. Twitter told The Verge that Shkreli was temporarily suspended, and it was related to his harassment of Duca.

Although it's unclear if and when Shkreli will return to Twitter, his suspension addresses a larger issue of female media personalities being targeted and harassed on social media. "Trolling seems to be an automatic occupational hazard for female writers who receive any level of professional attention. That's something Twitter needs to work harder to fix, but obviously the problem runs far deeper," Duca told The Verge in a statement.