Thankfully, it seems there's some karma left in the universe. High school students at Sydney Grammar School were able to re-create Daraprim with just a sample of the drug, a chemistry lab, and generic ingredients you can buy online. From 17g of raw materials, they were able to cook up 3.7g of pyrimethamine, the chemical name for Daraprim, for about $2 a dose.

"We started off with 20 grams of it worth $20," James Wood, a 17-year-old student, told The Age. "We ended up with $37,000 worth of Daraprim."

The students and organization they worked with, University of Sydney's Open Source Malaria Consortium, were transparent that this was a reaction to the predatory pharmaceutical pricing of which Shkreli has become the symbol.