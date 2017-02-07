Pharma Bro Martin Shkreli Shames Other CEOs on Website Apparently Designed in the '90s

He throws major shade at Bayer ("We raise prices on drugs by 100%+ but no one notices"), Mallinckrodt/Questcor ("Really? Acthar's 65,000% price increase represents your values but Turing doesn't?"), and Marathon ("Bro. These guys invented price increases. I literally learned it from them"), among others. It seems no pharmaceutical company is safe from Shkreli's charming writing style and creative zingers.

However, the infamous exec isn't the only one who feels this way about Big Pharma. Outrageous price hikes and corporate greed have long plagued the industry, which is why lobbying firm Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) recently started a PR campaign to repair its image. To promote its GOBOLDLY campaign, PhRMA CEO Stephen Ubl made an appearance on CNBC where he went after Shkreli, saying, "much of the public discussion has been focused on some guy in a hoodie," an obvious jab at the casually dressed entrepreneur.