Matt Damon's Trainers on How to Work Out Like Jason Bourne

To get in fighting shape, start boxing

If you've seen the trailer for Jason Bourne, you know that this incarnation of the fan-favorite character has really brushed up on his fighting skills. Baiamonte led Damon through countless drills to ensure that he could both throw and take all the punches the script demanded.

Baiamonte rattles off a number of boxing exercises, which include "two to four rounds of shadow boxing just to get him loosened up and get the juices flowing," which involved "a lot of head movement. When you shadow box you can't just throw punches, you gotta pretend that you're doing offense and defense."

He continues, "For one round or so, we'd just throw the jab. Just so he could get his jab down. Then would we move into combinations." These took form in a number of ways. "When we had a bag available, we would do speed drills on the bag," Baiamonte says. "You'd just throw as fast as you can, but real combinations, for like 15 seconds, and then you just move around the bag for another 15 seconds… doing your footwork. And then we'd go back into the combinations that we were working on." The routine also included "between six and 10 rounds of hitting pads."